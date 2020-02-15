High School Scoreboard For February 15th, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL
Bryan 57 Paulding 43
Defiance 45 Archbold 40 (OT)
North Central 48 Edgerton 44
Antwerp 77 Hilltop 29
Wauseon 50 Pettisville 43
MVCD 52 Stryker 51
Ayersville 48 Montpelier 45 (OT)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Swanton 63 Northwood 41
Montpelier 67 MVCD 29
GIRLS BOWLING
Division II Sectionals
(Top 4 Teams Advance To Districts)-1. Bryan; 2. Wauseon 3. Napoleon; 4. Ottawa Glandorf; 9. Delta
VARSITY WRESTLING
Chuck Forward Duals
1.Archbold; 2. Lake; 3. Wauseon (White); 4. Ayersville; 5. Edgerton; 6. Montpelier 7. Hicksville
