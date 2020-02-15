High School Scoreboard For February 15th, 2020

Posted By: Nate Calvin February 15, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bryan 57 Paulding 43

Defiance 45 Archbold 40 (OT)

North Central 48 Edgerton 44

Antwerp 77 Hilltop 29

Wauseon 50 Pettisville 43

MVCD 52 Stryker 51

Ayersville 48 Montpelier 45 (OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Swanton 63 Northwood 41

Montpelier 67 MVCD 29

GIRLS BOWLING

Division II Sectionals

(Top 4 Teams Advance To Districts)-1. Bryan; 2. Wauseon 3. Napoleon; 4. Ottawa Glandorf; 9. Delta

VARSITY WRESTLING

Chuck Forward Duals

1.Archbold; 2. Lake; 3. Wauseon (White); 4. Ayersville; 5. Edgerton; 6. Montpelier 7. Hicksville

 

