Joyce Bailey (1934-2020)

Joyce Marie Bailey, 86, lifelong resident of Delta, Ohio, passed away on Friday morning, February 14, 2020 with in home hospice care. She was born January 1, 1934 in Delta to Herbert and Amy Loretta (Knapp) Lammon.

On December 20, 1950 she married Richard W. Bailey. He preceded her in death on May 31, 1974. Joyce was a factory worker for many years for ITT in Archbold, Ohio. She was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish in Swanton.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, LuAnne (Lennie) Surgeson son, Jimmy Sr. (Bonnie) Bailey daughter-in-law Jackie Bailey-Slabach grandchildren, Tara (Jason) Buyer, Angel Lepley, Terry Bailey Jr. and Jimmy Bailey Jr.; brothers, Clifford (Marilyn) Foreman and Roger (Jane) Thierry 11 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their great appreciation to Darlene Brown for all of her help. Besides her husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Terry Bailey Sr. and grandson, Richard Bailey. And her beloved dog Scrattlee.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 17th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 18th at 10:30 am in the funeral home, with Chaplain Harold Schutte officiating. Interment will follow at Ai Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, OH 43558.