High School Scoreboard For October 1st, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 1, 2021

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Wauseon 21 Patrick Henry 6

Liberty Center 55 Bryan 14

Archbold 47 Evergreen 0

Delta 57 Swanton 0

Edon 56 Hilltop 8

Northwood 42 Montpelier 6

Edgerton 52 Hicksville 30

Tinora 45 Paulding 6

Wayne Trace 15 Fairview 13

Antwerp 26 Ayersville 21

St. Mary Central Catholic 44 Stryker 14 (8-Man)

GIRLS TENNIS

NBTL Tournament

TEAM SCORES: 1. Bryan 23; 2. Archbold 14; 3. Lima Central Catholic 10; 4. Toledo Christian 5; 6. Wauseon 1

 

