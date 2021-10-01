High School Scoreboard For October 1st, 2021

VARSITY FOOTBALL
Wauseon 21 Patrick Henry 6
Liberty Center 55 Bryan 14
Archbold 47 Evergreen 0
Delta 57 Swanton 0
Edon 56 Hilltop 8
Northwood 42 Montpelier 6
Edgerton 52 Hicksville 30
Tinora 45 Paulding 6
Wayne Trace 15 Fairview 13
Antwerp 26 Ayersville 21
St. Mary Central Catholic 44 Stryker 14 (8-Man)
GIRLS TENNIS
NBTL Tournament
TEAM SCORES: 1. Bryan 23; 2. Archbold 14; 3. Lima Central Catholic 10; 4. Toledo Christian 5; 6. Wauseon 1
