Friday Night Football Halftime Scores For October 1st, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 1, 2021

Wauseon 14 Patrick Henry 0

Liberty Center 41 Bryan 7

Archbold 42 Evergreen 0

Delta 49 Swanton 0

Edon 56 Hilltop 0

Tinora 38 Paulding 0

Fairview 7 Wayne Trace 7

Ayersville 7 Antwerp 7

Northwood 20 Montpelier 0

 

