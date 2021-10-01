Wauseon 14 Patrick Henry 0
Liberty Center 41 Bryan 7
Archbold 42 Evergreen 0
Delta 49 Swanton 0
Edon 56 Hilltop 0
Tinora 38 Paulding 0
Fairview 7 Wayne Trace 7
Ayersville 7 Antwerp 7
Northwood 20 Montpelier 0
Wauseon 14 Patrick Henry 0
Liberty Center 41 Bryan 7
Archbold 42 Evergreen 0
Delta 49 Swanton 0
Edon 56 Hilltop 0
Tinora 38 Paulding 0
Fairview 7 Wayne Trace 7
Ayersville 7 Antwerp 7
Northwood 20 Montpelier 0
Be the first to comment on "Friday Night Football Halftime Scores For October 1st, 2021"