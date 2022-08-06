High School Sports Roundup For August 5th, 2022

Facebook

BOYS GOLF

Delta 201 Emmanuel Christian 201 (Delta wins on 5th man score)

SWANTON – Adam Mattin tallied a 46 to lead the Panthers who earned a season opening victory thanks to a fifth man score of 55 from Ethan Huffman after the match was tied 201-201 after the top four scores.

Emmanuel Christian’s Tyler Miller was match medalist with a 37.

Delta (201) – Adam Mattin 46, Slade Young 49, Walter Hallett 52, Drew Smith 54, Ethan Huffman 55 (5th score)

EC (201) – Tyler Miller 37, Mathew Valedek 48, Jayden Bridgett 53, Emily Momomy 63, Jacob Barthel 66 (5th score)

BBC vs. GMC Invitational (Ryder Cup Format)

ANTWERP – The Green Meadows Conference and its eight schools earned a dominant 27-7 win over the members of the Buckeye Border Conference in a Ryder Cup style match at Pond-A-River Golf Course. No other scores were available.

GIRLS GOLF

Perrysburg 233 Delta 247

SWANTON –Layla Stickley earned medalist honors with a 53 as Delta fell at home in their season opener. Kalleigh Mignin added a 54 for the Lady Panthers

At White Pines

Perrysburg (233) – Pafford 55, Yoder 57, Calvin 60, Thodetio 61

Delta (247) – Layla Stickley 53, Kalleigh Mignin 54, Leigh Morris 68, Trinity Nation 72

Montpelier Lady Locos Invitational

BRYAN – Montpelier’s Kinsey Word and Wauseon senior Calaway Gerken each had an 84 to tie for fifth overall in the Lady Locos Invitational at Suburban Golf Course.

The Lady Indians fired a 418 as a team with Ashley Fisher adding a 97 and Jaylee Perez posted a 101. Lola Giesige paced Edgerton to a 475 and a seventh-place finish with a 95 and Archbold (B) shot a 476 topped by Hannah Downing’s 110.

Kenzie Schroeder of Hicksville carded a 73 to take home tournament medalist honors.

At Suburban Golf Course

TEAM SCORES: 1. Anthony Wayne 330, 2. Hicksville 392, 3. Wayne Trace 412, 4. Wauseon 418 (Callaway Gerken 84, Ashley Fisher 97, Jaylee Perez 101, Jayde Ramos 136), 5. Patrick Henry 430, 6. Ayersville 451, 7. Edgerton 475 (Lola Giesige 95, Charlotte Blalock 112, Grace Herman 129, Laynee Wright 139), 8. Archbold B 476 (Hannah Downing 110, Callie Casey 113, Kaylee Rodriguez 126, Brooklyn Rodriguez 127), 9. Fairview 564, 10. Anthony Wayne B (0), 11. Montpelier 0 (Kinsey Ward 84, Taylor Bard 118, Karleigh Kitchen 128), 12. Hilltop 0 (Ingrid Hoffman 124)

Defiance Elks Invitational

DEFIANCE – Archbold established a new 18-hole school record by totaling a 371 as they took first place in their first invitational of the 2022 season.

Carly Grime fired an 83 for the Bluestreaks to tie the individual school record for 18 holes and finish in a tie for third.

At Auglaize Country Club

TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 371 (Carly Grime 83, Aniyah Copeland 92, Brayton Huffman 98, Gabby Rodriguez 98), 2. Otsego 375, 3. Napoleon 378, 4. Bowling Green 408, 5. Springfield 409, 6. Shawnee 411, 7. Tinora 455, 8. Defiance 460, 9. Delphos St. John’s 473, 10. St. Marys 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan 5 Maumee 0 (@ Maumee)

SINGLES: 1. Grothaus (B) d. Mavis 6-1, 6-0; 2. DeWitt (B) d. O’Neil 6-0, 6-1; 3. Andrews (B) d. Boyles 6-2, 6-0; DOUBLES: 1. Peel/Nagel (B) d. Bula/Ybarra 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; 2. Shininger/Hess (B) d. Aliguly/Kraut 6-0, 6-0

Defiance 3 Wauseon 2 (@ Wauseon)

SINGLES: Shock (D) d. Starkweather 6-1, 6-0; 2. Garcia (D) d. Armas 6-1, 6-0; 3. Rittner (D) d. Bowers 6-2, 6-3; DOUBLES: 1. Hays/Holcomb (W) d. Martinez/Del Mar Moreira 6-1, 6-1; 2. Burt/Zientek (W) d. Johnston/Gerenscer 6-0, 6-2