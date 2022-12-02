High School Sports Roundup For December 1, 2022

120 LBS … Archbold’s Jordan Rodriguez does battle with Larry Moreno of Wauseon in the season opener for both teams. Moreno took the win 19-6 as Wauseon defeated Archbold 61-12. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

WRESTLING

Wauseon 61 Archbold 12

106lbs – Stuckey (W) d. Soles, fall (0:34); 113lbs – Lugabihl (W), won by forfeit; 120lbs – Moreno (W) d. Rodriguez, 19-4; 126lbs – Schneider (W) d. Buchop 2-1; 132lbs – Torres (W) d. Wyse, fall (1:22); 138lbs – A. Torres (W) d. Garrow, 18-3; 144lbs – B. Torres (W) d. Chapa 5-4; 150lbs – Gante (W) d. I. Grime, 7-5; 157lbs – Waxler (W) d. Yoder, fall (1:22); 165lbs – Nagel (W) won by forfeit; 175lbs – Kessler (W) won by forfeit; 190lbs – Kovar (W) d. J. Grime, fall; 215lbs – Ripke (A) d. Duncan, fall (0:13); 285lbs – B. Grime (A) d. Hodges, fall (0:44)