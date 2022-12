PERRYSBURG – The Yellow Jackets drained nine triples, including six in a 24-point first quarter to cruise past Wauseon (4-3) 67-32. Elijah McLeod had eight points for Wauseon.

Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.