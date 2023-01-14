High School Sports Roundup For January 13, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fayette 47 Hilltop 43

FAYETTE – Wyatt Mitchell gave Fayette (6-6, 2-1 BBC) the lead 45-43 with two free throws with :20 remaining in the game and Fayette turned Hilltop (3-7, 0-3) away on their final possession to hang on for a 47-43 win.

Fayette’s Kaden Frenn dropped a game-high 22, Mitchell added 11, and Skylar Lester tallied 10.

Raace Haynes had 16 on the night for the Cadets, who stayed in the game by making seven three-pointers.

HILLTOP (43) – Haynes 16; Schlosser 0; Kesler 6; Funkhouser 5; Dempsey 7; Eckenrode 9; Bailey 0; Totals: 10-7-2 – 43

FAYETTE (47) – Frenn 22; Leininger 0; Moats 2; Mitchell 11; Lester 10; Whiteside 2; Dunnett; Totals: 17-2-7 – 47

HILLTOP 9 12 8 14 – 43

FAYETTE 12 10 9 16 – 47

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fayette 31-30

Montpelier 53 Holgate 22

MONTPELIER – The Locos led 36-20 after three quarters and then slammed the door with a 17-2 final stanza to knock off Holgate (0-11, 0-3 BBC).

Garrett Walz put up 16 points to lead Montpelier (6-6, 2-1) and James Camper added 11.

HOLGATE (22) – Giesige 1; Belmares 5; Miller 3; Resendez 0; Healy 0; Hartman 2; J. Engle 0; Kelly 8; McCord 2; Leaders 0; L. Engle 1; Totals: 5-3-3 – 22

MONTPELIER (53) – Walz 16; Thorp 7; Sommer 0; Camper 11; Girrell 9; Martin 2; Brink 3; Grime 0; Sharps 5; Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Alvira 0; Totals: 13-4-5 – 53

HOLGATE 11 2 7 2 – 22

MONTPELIER 20 8 8 17 – 53

JUNIOR VARSITY: Holgate, 31-25

Stryker 51 Edon 50 (OT)

EDON – Stryker (6-7, 3-0 BBC rallied from down seven in the fourth quarter to force overtime where they pulled out a 51-50 win to stay tied for first place with Pettisville in the BBC.

Michael Donovan knocked down five triples on the night for the Panthers, three in the fourth and overtime, for a game-high 17 points.

Elijah Juillard chipped in with five buckets and a free throw for 11 for Stryker.

Cohen Hulbert had 15 to lead Edon (4-9, 1-2), who went 12/24 at the line as a team, and Carter Kiess added 11.

STRYKER (51) – Juillard 11; Villanueva 2; LaBo 2; M. Donovan 17; Cadwell 9; D. Donovan 7; Barnum 3; Totals: 14-6-5 – 51

EDON (50) – Radabaugh 9; Kiess 11; Hulbert 15; Brigle; Sprea 1; Trausch 7; Gallehue 7; Totals: 7-8-12 – 50

STRYKER 9 9 10 14 9 – 51

EDON 12 11 12 7 8 – 50

JUNIOR VARSITY: Stryker, 52-11

Pettisville 53 North Central 52 (OT)

PIONEER – Pettisville (9-4, 3-0 BBC) stormed back from a 24-13 hole at halftime to force an extra session where Cayden Jacoby hit a free throw with no time on the clock for a 53-52 win.

Jacoby finished with 22 points to put him over 1,000 career points, the 10th Blackbird to do so. Jaret Beck had 15 and Joey Ripke added 11 for Pettisville.

Cohen Meyers fronted the Eagles (6-6, 1-2) with 16 and Gage Kidston netted 13.

PETTISVILLE (53) – Leppelmeier 2; Ripke 11; Aechliman 0; Adkins 3; Beck 15; Jacoby 22; Fenton o; Totals: 14-0-25 – 53

NORTH CENTRAL (52) – J. Burt 2; Q. Burt 5; Meyers 16; Kidston 13; Smeltzer 1; Beard 4; Hicks 3; Pettit 8; Totals: 18-2-10 – 52

PETTISVILLE 7 6 15 16 9 – 53

N. CENTRAL 9 15 9 11 8 – 52

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pettisville, 40-36

Paulding 53 Edgerton 46

EDGERTON – Paulding (6-6, 3-0 GMC) took over sole possession of the top spot in the Green Meadows Conference as Peyton Adams nailed five triples to finish with 23 points in a 53-46 win.

Nathan Swank led the Bulldogs (1-10, 0-3) by hitting seven from long range to total 22 points and Cory Herman added 11.

PAULDING (53) – Zartman 6; Adams 23; Agler 7; Manz 3; Jones 1; Reeb 5; Foltz 5; Schroeder 3; Totals: 13-6-9 – 53

EDGERTON (46) – Blue 5; Everetts 6; Picillo 0; Walkup 2; Herman 11; Swank 22; Baker 0; Totals: 7-9-5 – 46

PAULDING 15 13 9 16 – 53

EDGERTON 9 11 6 20 – 46

JUNIOR VARSITY: Paulding, 36-21

Archbold 51 Liberty Center 44

ARCHBOLD – The Bluestreaks (8-4, 2-0 NWOAL) were 8/10 at the free throw line in the final stanza as they outscored the Tigers (5-5 0-2) 19-9 to get the 51-44 win.

Archbold’s Cade Brenner tallied 23 points to lead all scorers, including eight in the fourth quarter.

LIBERTY CENTER (44) – T. Kruse 0; M. Orr 2; C. Kruse 2; Chapa 4; Hammontree 10; L. Kruse 6; Zeiter 9; Navarre 0; Geahlen 2; Bockelman 9; Totals: 16-2-6 – 44

ARCHBOLD (51) – Phillips 6; Brenner 23; Wendt 0; Seiler 8; Diller 9; Miller 4; Hudson 1; Nofziger 0; Totals: 12-4-5 – 51

L. CENTER 15 9 11 9 – 44

ARCHBOLD 16 10 6 19 – 51

JUNIOR VARSITY: Liberty Center, 44-29

FRESHMAN: Liberty Center, 31-17

OTHER SCORES: (NO STATISTICS)

Patrick Henry d. Evergreen 63-60 (OT)

BOYS BOWLING

Wauseon 2,517 Bryan 2,298

NAPOLEON – Wauseon totaled a 1,067 in game two paced by a 257 from Kage Little, Parker Black recorded a 236, and Isaiah Luce had a 226 in the win over Bryan.

Little had a 211 in his opening game to shoot the high series on the night for the Indians of 468.

Caleb Muhe had Bryan’s high series with a 402 after rolling games of 232 and 170.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

BRYAN (2,298) – Brandeberry 188-184; Muhe 232-170; Stall 150-215; Proxmire 162-168; Singh 147; Douglas 161; Bryan Baker 521

WAUSEON (2,517) – Marks 157-188; Little 211-257; Black 182-236; Panico 159-171; Luce 226 Gleckler 129; Wauseon Baker 601

Tinora 2,191 Evergreen 2,067

DEFIANCE – Drew Higbea had a 236 and Isaiah Goliver added a 218 to carry Tinora past Evergreen.

Michael Laver led the Viking effort by firing a 186 and 208 for a 394 series in the loss.

At Defiance Recreation

EVERGREEN (2,067) – Laver 186-208; Gillen 179-121; Prescott 178-164; McKenzie 145-150; Robinette 134-146; Evergreen Baker 456

TINORA (2,191) – I. Goliver 170-218; Fenter 179-158; Stein 139; Higbea 236; E. Goliver 150-123; Begin 137-204; Tinora Baker 477

Delta 2,050 Swanton 1,941

SWANTON – Delta held a slim 1,649-1,545 lead following the first two games and held on through Baker play to pull out a 2,050-1,941 win.

Konrad Hawkins posted games of 156 and 212 for the Panthers and Scott Lafferty-Reside had a 380 (194-186) series for the Bulldogs.

At Swanton Sports Center

DELTA (2,050) – Hawkins 156-212; Pribe 178-172; Waugh 145-176; Stricker 169-154; McQueen 128; Cone 159; Delta Baker 401

SWANTON (1,941) – Lafferty-Reside 194-186; Williams 181-189; Gossett 146; Balonek 147-133; Bates 124; Lafferty-Reside 130-115; Swanton Baker 396

GIRLS BOWLING

Wauseon 2,474 Bryan 1,822

NAPOLEON – Kymerlee Yocom strung together games of 212 and 225 for a 437 series to help Wauseon stay perfect on the season.

Jayde Ramos was next on the scoresheet for Wauseon with a 402 series (198-204).

Haylie Federspiel had a 339 (168-171) to front the Golden Bears and Ashley Grymonprez added a 332 (165-167).

At River City Bowl-A-Way

BRYAN (1,822) – J. Federspiel 162; Grymonprez 165-167; H. Federspiel 168-171; Davis 135; Sleesman 131; M. Federspiel 142; Hartman 108; Arrizon 89; Bryan Baker 384

WAUSEON (2,474) – Yocom 212-225; Ramos 198-204; D. Carr 181-215; Horner 195-194; Stevens 177-143; Wauseon Baker 530