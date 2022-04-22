High School Sports Schedule For Friday, April 22nd, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 22, 2022

News Article Views: 218

SOFTBALL

Fayette @ Holgate 5pm

Delta @ Wauseon 5pm

Hilltop @ Bryan 5pm

Evergreen @ Napoleon 5pm

Stryker @ Montpelier 5pm

Paulding @ North Central 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Pettisville 5pm

BASEBALL

Holgate @ Archbold 5pm

Delta @ Wauseon 5pm

Liberty Center @ Evergreen 5pm

Antwerp @ Hilltop 5pm

Stryker @ Montpelier 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Pettisville 5pm

Fremont (IN) @ Edon 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Bluffton @ Archbold 5pm

Defiance @ Bryan 5pm

VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

Swanton @ Gibsonburg Invitational 4:30pm

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Schedule For Friday, April 22nd, 2022"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*