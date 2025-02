High School Sports Schedule For Friday, February 22, 2025

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION V SECTIONAL FINALS

No. 7 Delta @ No. 4 Eastwood 7pm

No. 6 Archbold @ No. 2 Swanton 7pm

DIVISION VI SECTIONAL FINAL

No. 7 Elmwood @ No. 2 Evergreen 7pm

DIVISION VII SECTIONAL FINALS

No. 7 North Central @ No. 1 Pettisville 7pm

No. 6 Hilltop @ No. 3 Edon 7pm

No. 8 Cardinal Stritch @ No. 2 Montpelier 7pm

No. 5 Stryker @ No. 4 Edgerton 7pm

GIRLS BOWLING

Division II Districts @ Interstate Lanes (Rossford) 10am

SWIMMING

Boys& Girls Division II State Finals 5pm

GIRLS WRESTLING

Northwest Sectionals @ Archbold 5pm