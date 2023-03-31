Friday, March 31
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Friday, March 31, 2023

VARSITY BASEBALL

Holgate @ Archbold 5pm (PPD; Makeup TBD)

Toledo Whitmer @ Wauseon 5pm (PPD; Makeup TBD)

Montpelier @ Hilltop 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for April 5)

Pettisville @ Continental 5pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Archbold @ Tinora 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for May 2)

Bryan @ Ayersville 5pm (Canceled)

Swanton @ Hilltop 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for May 4)

Edon @ Eastside (IN) 5pm (Canceled)

Pettisville @ Continental 5pm

Toledo Notre Dame vs. Evergreen 5pm (DH) (@ Total Sports Complex-Rossford)

BOYS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Archbold 4:30pm (PPD; Rescheduled for April 4)

TRACK & FIELD

Wauseon @ Otsego Relays 4:00pm

Fayette/Hilltop/North Central @ BBC Early Bird Invite 4:00pm (Montpelier)

Bryan @ Liberty-Benton Relays 4:30pm (Canceled)

 

