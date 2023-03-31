VARSITY BASEBALL: Fayette’s Shane Maginn Whitewashes Pettisville 6-0

By: Joe Blystone
PETTISVILLE - Whatever the level, baseball coaches hope their numero uno on the hill can give that great performance for the first game of the season.
Fayette coach Matt Maginn got a masterpiece out of his son Shane, as the junior righty fired a 3-hit, 11 strikeout gem in a 6-0 shutout of Pettisville.
