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High School Sports Schedule For Monday, August 31, 2026

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VOLLEYBALL

Paulding @ Bryan 5:30pm
Delta @ Ayersville 5:30pm
Edon @ Edgerton 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Fayette 5:30pm
Swanton @ Tinora 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Hicksville 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Antwerp 5:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Central Catholic/Perrysburg @ Swanton 4pm
Hilltop @ Pettisville 4pm
Evergreen @ Ayersville 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Bowling Green @ Archbold 4pm
Patrick Henry/Wauseon @ Swanton 4pm
Evergreen/Montpelier @ Ayersville 4:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Delta @ Eastwood 5pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Maumee 5pm
Bryan @ Oak Harbor 5pm

 

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