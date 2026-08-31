High School Sports Schedule For Monday, August 31, 2026

VOLLEYBALL
Paulding @ Bryan 5:30pm
Delta @ Ayersville 5:30pm
Edon @ Edgerton 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Fayette 5:30pm
Swanton @ Tinora 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Hicksville 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Antwerp 5:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Central Catholic/Perrysburg @ Swanton 4pm
Hilltop @ Pettisville 4pm
Evergreen @ Ayersville 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Bowling Green @ Archbold 4pm
Patrick Henry/Wauseon @ Swanton 4pm
Evergreen/Montpelier @ Ayersville 4:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Delta @ Eastwood 5pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Maumee 5pm
Bryan @ Oak Harbor 5pm