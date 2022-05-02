High School Sports Schedule For Monday, May 2nd, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 2, 2022

BASEBALL

Harlan Christian @ Hilltop 5pm

Antwerp @ North Central 5pm

Pettisville @ Stryker 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 5pm

Archbold @ Bryan 5pm

Liberty Center @ Delta 5pm

Evergreen @ Swanton 5pm

SOFTBALL

Edon @ Holgate 5pm

Hilltop @ Fairview 5pm

Antwerp @ North Central 5pm

Pettisville @ Stryker 5pm

Archbold @ Bryan 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 5pm

Liberty Center @ Delta 5pm

Evergreen @ Swanton 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Maumee @ Archbold 5pm

Rossford @ Bryan 5pm

Wauseon @ Bluffton 5pm

TRACK & FIELD

Delta @ TJ Rupp Invitational 4:30pm (@ Evergreen)

 

