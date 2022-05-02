High School Sports Schedule For Monday, May 2nd, 2022

BASEBALL
Harlan Christian @ Hilltop 5pm
Antwerp @ North Central 5pm
Pettisville @ Stryker 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 5pm
Archbold @ Bryan 5pm
Liberty Center @ Delta 5pm
Evergreen @ Swanton 5pm
SOFTBALL
Edon @ Holgate 5pm
Hilltop @ Fairview 5pm
Antwerp @ North Central 5pm
Pettisville @ Stryker 5pm
Archbold @ Bryan 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Delta 5pm
Evergreen @ Swanton 5pm
BOYS TENNIS
Maumee @ Archbold 5pm
Rossford @ Bryan 5pm
Wauseon @ Bluffton 5pm
TRACK & FIELD
Delta @ TJ Rupp Invitational 4:30pm (@ Evergreen)
