Gordon Musser (1937-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Gordon Musser, 84 years, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Gordon was born Aug. 2, 1937, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Gordon and Helen K. (Werder) Musser. He was a 1955 graduate of Bryan High School. He then attended Michigan State University.

He married Barbara D. Schad on July 1, 1995, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives. Gordon was employed by Miller Brothers Construction as a mechanic for 30 years.

He had previously worked for Winzeler Excavating, Duane Spangler Excavating, Pet Milk as well as being a lifelong farmer.

Gordon was a 60-year member of Wesley United Methodist Church as well as a member of Local 18 Operators Union.

Gordon enjoyed working in the yard and just being outdoors, gardening and feeding the birds.

Gordon was a remarkably simple man who was a quiet individual who treasured the time he could spend with his family, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara D. Musser of Edgerton; six children, Brian (Dawne) Musser of Bryan, Ohio, Brent (Peggy) of Montpelier, Ohio, Kathy (Steve) Lamberson of Montpelier, Ohio, Rick (Kim) Showalter of Edgerton, Ohio, Renee Vanderstelt of Cleveland, Georgia, and Michelle (Chris) Grine of Bryan, Ohio; 22 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Alice Shaffer of Bryan, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Shirley Strup; brothers-in-law, Roger Strup and Robert Shaffer.

Visitation for Gordon Musser will be held from 3–7 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan. Visitation will continue Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., Bryan, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until the time of his funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, in Wesley United Methodist Church, with Pastor Peter Paige officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy consider memorial contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., Bryan, OH 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com