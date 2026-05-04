High School Sports Schedule For Monday, May 4, 2026

VARSITY SOFTBALL
NWOAL
Delta @ Archbold 5pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Evergreen 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Swanton 5pm
NON-LEAGUE
Edon @ Edgerton 5pm
Pettisville @ Stryker 5pm
Antwerp @ North Central 5pm
Hilltop @ Defiance 5pm
VARSITY BASEBALL
NWOAL
Delta @ Archbold 5pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Evergreen 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Swanton 5pm
NON-LEAGUE
Edgerton @ Eastside (IN) 5pm
Hilltop @ Paulding 5pm
Antwerp @ North Central 5pm
Pettisville @ Stryker 5pm
TRACK & FIELD
Camden (MI) @ North Central 4:30pm
BOYS TENNIS
Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm