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High School Sports Schedule For Monday, May 4, 2026

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VARSITY SOFTBALL

NWOAL

Delta @ Archbold 5pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Evergreen 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Swanton 5pm

NON-LEAGUE

Edon @ Edgerton 5pm
Pettisville @ Stryker 5pm
Antwerp @ North Central 5pm
Hilltop @ Defiance 5pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

NWOAL

Delta @ Archbold 5pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Evergreen 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Swanton 5pm

NON-LEAGUE

Edgerton @ Eastside (IN) 5pm
Hilltop @ Paulding 5pm
Antwerp @ North Central 5pm
Pettisville @ Stryker 5pm

TRACK & FIELD

Camden (MI) @ North Central 4:30pm

BOYS TENNIS

Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm

 

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