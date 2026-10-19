Ellen M. Leppelmeier (1938 – 2026)

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(Former Edgerton Resident)

Ellen M. Leppelmeier, age 88, of Winona Lake, Indiana, and formerly of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, Indiana.

Ellen was born April 24, 1938, in the village of Corning, Ohio, within Perry County. She was the daughter of Frank and Mae Elizabeth (Toth) Vargo.

She married Irvin F. Leppelmeier on Sept. 16, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church in Edgerton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 2006.

In her childhood and early adulthood, Ellen lived in Congo and Columbus, Ohio, and Detroit and Dearborn, Michigan. Following her marriage, she lived in Edgerton, Ohio, and she lived her later years in Winona Lake, Indiana.

She was a bookkeeper for Casebere Motor Sales in Edgerton and Bryan. She was also employed as a cashier at the C-Store N-More, Edgerton. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Edgerton, and attended Christ’s Covenant Church, Winona Lake, Indiana.

Ellen is survived by her daughter, Sara (Brian) Lindquist, of Winona Lake, Indiana; two grandchildren, Katelyn and Claire Lindquist; sister-in-law, Diana Vargo, Dearborn, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. Ellen is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Irvin; and her brothers, Larry and Jerry Vargo.

Visitation for Ellen will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, Ohio 43517. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1018 Cicero Road, Edgerton, Ohio 43517. The Rev. Issac Spangler will officiate. Interment will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. A funeral luncheon will be served in the church following the interment.

Ellen’s guest register may be signed and condolences given at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Krill Funeral Service, Edgerton, Ohio, is honored to serve the Leppelmeier family.