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High School Sports Schedule For Monday, September 14, 2026

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BOYS GOLF

Delta @ Swanton 4pm
Evergreen/Wauseon @ Archbold 4:30pm
Montpelier @ Ayersville 4:30pm
Patrick Henry/Liberty Center @ Bryan 5pm

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold/Delta @ Liberty Center 3pm
Montpelier/Wauseon @ Miller City 4:30pm
Evergreen/Patrick Henry/North Central @ Bryan 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

North Central @ Delta 5:30pm
Evergreen @ Sylvania Southview 5:30pm
Fayette @ Liberty Center 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Ayersville 5:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Toledo Christian @ Evergreen 5pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Toledo Start 4:30pm
Ayersville @ Bryan 4:30pm
Archbold @ Bowling Green 5pm

 

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