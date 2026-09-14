High School Sports Schedule For Monday, September 14, 2026

BOYS GOLF
Delta @ Swanton 4pm
Evergreen/Wauseon @ Archbold 4:30pm
Montpelier @ Ayersville 4:30pm
Patrick Henry/Liberty Center @ Bryan 5pm
GIRLS GOLF
Archbold/Delta @ Liberty Center 3pm
Montpelier/Wauseon @ Miller City 4:30pm
Evergreen/Patrick Henry/North Central @ Bryan 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
North Central @ Delta 5:30pm
Evergreen @ Sylvania Southview 5:30pm
Fayette @ Liberty Center 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Ayersville 5:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Toledo Christian @ Evergreen 5pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Toledo Start 4:30pm
Ayersville @ Bryan 4:30pm
Archbold @ Bowling Green 5pm