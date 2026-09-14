Janet S. Bechstein (1948 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —



(1966 Graduate Of Fayette High School)

Janet Sue Bechstein, age 78, of Delta, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2026, at Mercy St. Anne Hospital in Sylvania.

She was born in Wauseon on Feb. 10, 1948, to the late Glen Riegsecker and Marie (Miller) Riegsecker.

Janet graduated from Fayette High School in 1966 and, on Oct. 13, 1968, married the love of her life, Ronald P. Bechstein. Together, they shared 57 loving years of marriage until his passing on May 25, 2026.

Janet was a woman who found great joy in taking care of others. For more than 40 years, she welcomed children into her home through the daycare she owned and operated.

During those years, more than 250 children were fortunate enough to spend their days in Janet’s care. She loved those children as if they were her own, creating a home filled with kindness, laughter, patience and plenty of love.

For many of the families she cared for, Janet became a trusted and familiar part of their lives, and the memories she helped create will remain special to them.

She also had a wonderful way of showing her love through her kitchen. Janet was an accomplished baker who could always be counted on to make something delicious.

Cookies, pies and dessert breads were among her specialties, and she took great pleasure in making them for the people she loved. For Janet, baking was never just about the food; it was another way of caring for others and making them feel special.

Janet was a member of Delta United Methodist Church, now known as Hope Church of Delta. Above all, she was devoted to her family. She treasured the time spent with her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and took great pride in watching her family grow. Her gentle nature, caring heart and willingness to always be there for others will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish Janet’s memory are her beloved sons, Matthew (Teresa) Bechstein and Keith (Heather) Bechstein, both of Delta; brothers, Victor (Pat) Riegsecker of Wauseon and Samuel (Darolee) Riegsecker of Fayette; sister, Ruthann (Phil) Dunn of South Haven, Michigan; brother-in-law, Frank (Sue) Homer of Missouri; grandchildren, Thomas (Hannah), Tiffany (Levi), Timothy, Trenton (Aly), Jordan, Logan, Jacob, Sarah, Leigh (James), Nicole (Nate) and Hope (Gaven); and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Jack, Marcelyn, Oaklynn, Payton, Colton, Skyler, L.J., Olivia, Bo, Myla and Ivy.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ron, Janet was preceded in death by her infant son, Michael Bechstein; and brother and sister-in-law, James and Ann Riegsecker.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta. Funeral services celebrating Janet’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Kent Winkler officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Lane, Wauseon, Ohio 43567, in Janet’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.