High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 16th, 2022

April 16, 2022

SOFTBALL

Archbold @ Lima Bath w/ Findlay 10am

Hudson (MI) @ North Central 10am (DH)

Fayette @ Waite 10am (DH) (CANCELED)

Bryan @ Defiance 10am

Delta @ Hicksville 11am

Wauseon @ Hilltop 11am (DH)

Antwerp @ Edon 1pm (CANCELED)

BASEBALL

Fayette @ Toledo Waite 10am (DH)

Hudson (MI) @ North Central 10am (DH)

Hicksville @ Delta 11am (DH)

Bryan @ Sylvania Northview 11am

Wauseon @ Ottawa-Glandorf 11am

Hilltop @ Paulding 11am

Edgerton @ Evergreen 12pm (DH)

Archbold @ Perrysburg 12pm

Swanton @ Rossford 1pm

Antwerp @ Edon 1pm

BOYS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Van Wert Invitational 10am

Bryan @ Bluffton 11am

Bryan @ Maumee 3:30pm

TRACK & FIELD

Archbold/Wauseon @ Napoleon Invitational 9am

Bryan/Delta/Evergreen @ Liberty Center Invitational 9am

Montpelier/North Centra/Pettisville @ Patrick Henry Invitational 9am

 

