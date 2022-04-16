High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 16th, 2022

SOFTBALL
Archbold @ Lima Bath w/ Findlay 10am
Hudson (MI) @ North Central 10am (DH)
Fayette @ Waite 10am (DH) (CANCELED)
Bryan @ Defiance 10am
Delta @ Hicksville 11am
Wauseon @ Hilltop 11am (DH)
Antwerp @ Edon 1pm (CANCELED)
BASEBALL
Fayette @ Toledo Waite 10am (DH)
Hudson (MI) @ North Central 10am (DH)
Hicksville @ Delta 11am (DH)
Bryan @ Sylvania Northview 11am
Wauseon @ Ottawa-Glandorf 11am
Hilltop @ Paulding 11am
Edgerton @ Evergreen 12pm (DH)
Archbold @ Perrysburg 12pm
Swanton @ Rossford 1pm
Antwerp @ Edon 1pm
BOYS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Van Wert Invitational 10am
Bryan @ Bluffton 11am
Bryan @ Maumee 3:30pm
TRACK & FIELD
Archbold/Wauseon @ Napoleon Invitational 9am
Bryan/Delta/Evergreen @ Liberty Center Invitational 9am
Montpelier/North Centra/Pettisville @ Patrick Henry Invitational 9am
