High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 30th, 2022

SOFTBALL

Patrick Henry @ North Central 10am

Pettisville @ Fayette 10am (CANCELED)

Ayersville @ Montpelier 11am

Archbold @ Van Buren 11am

Bryan @ Maumee 11am

Otsego @ Wauseon 11am

Stryker @ Toledo Christian 11am

Swanton @ Toledo Start 12pm

Ayersville @ Montpelier 1pm

Evergreen vs. Columbia 2pm (Prebis Memorial Tournament @ Wellington, Ohio)

Midview vs. Evergreen 4pm (Prebis Memorial Tournament @ Wellington, Ohio)

BASEBALL

Pettisvile @ Fayette 10am

Liberty Center @ Edgerton 10am (DH) (CANCELED)

Sylvania Southview @ Bryan 11am

Swanton @ Springfield 11am

Ayersville @ Edon 11am

Wauseon @ Bellevue 12pm

Montpelier @ Evergreen 1:30pm (DH)

BOYS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Van Wert 10am

Celina @ Bryan 11am

TRACK & FIELD

Delta @ Hopewell-Loudon Invitational 9am

 

