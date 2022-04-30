High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 30th, 2022

SOFTBALL
Patrick Henry @ North Central 10am
Pettisville @ Fayette 10am (CANCELED)
Ayersville @ Montpelier 11am
Archbold @ Van Buren 11am
Bryan @ Maumee 11am
Otsego @ Wauseon 11am
Stryker @ Toledo Christian 11am
Swanton @ Toledo Start 12pm
Ayersville @ Montpelier 1pm
Evergreen vs. Columbia 2pm (Prebis Memorial Tournament @ Wellington, Ohio)
Midview vs. Evergreen 4pm (Prebis Memorial Tournament @ Wellington, Ohio)
BASEBALL
Pettisvile @ Fayette 10am
Liberty Center @ Edgerton 10am (DH) (CANCELED)
Sylvania Southview @ Bryan 11am
Swanton @ Springfield 11am
Ayersville @ Edon 11am
Wauseon @ Bellevue 12pm
Montpelier @ Evergreen 1:30pm (DH)
BOYS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Van Wert 10am
Celina @ Bryan 11am
TRACK & FIELD
Delta @ Hopewell-Loudon Invitational 9am
