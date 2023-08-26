Saturday, August 26
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, August 26, 2023

CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold/Edgerton/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Wauseon @ Defiance Early Bird Invitational 9am

Swanton @ Delphos St. John’s Invitational 9am

Bryan @ Celina Invitational 9am

Delta @ Eastwood Invitational 8pm

VOLLEYBALL

Swanton @ Holgate 9am

Archbold @ Pettisville 9am

Napoleon @ Bryan 10am

Toledo Christian @ Wauseon 10am

Edon @ Fairview 10am

Continental @ Fayette 10am

Patrick Henry @ Stryker 10am

Montpelier @ Delta 11am

GIRLS SOCCER

Evergreen @ Toledo Christian 10am

Swanton @ Northwood 10am

Delta @ Whitmer 2pm

Springfield @ Bryan 2pm

Wauseon @ Defiance 2:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Pettisville @ Archbold 11:45am

Evergreen @ Liberty Benton 1pm

 

