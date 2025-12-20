Close Menu
Saturday, December 20
Login
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 20, 2025

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

BOYS WRESTLING

Delta @ Olentangy Liberty Classic 9am
Bryan/Montpelier @ Edgerton Duals 9am
Evergreen @ Toledo Rogers Invitational 10am

GIRLS WRESTLING

Archbold/Wauseon @ Findlay Invitational 10am

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hamilton (IN) @ Hilltop 1pm
Montpelier @ Stryker 2pm
Otsego @ Delta 2pm
Eastside (IN) @ Edon 3pm (JV 2 quarters)
Swanton @ North Central 6pm
Bryan @ Pettisville 6pm
Fairview @ Archbold 6pm
Edgerton @ Continental 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Napoleon @ Archbold 1pm

BOWLING

Wauseon @ Bryan Bears Tournament 10:30am

SWIM & DIVE

Bryan (Swim) @ NW Classic Invitational 9am (Bowling Green)

 

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply