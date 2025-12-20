High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 20, 2025

BOYS WRESTLING
Delta @ Olentangy Liberty Classic 9am
Bryan/Montpelier @ Edgerton Duals 9am
Evergreen @ Toledo Rogers Invitational 10am
GIRLS WRESTLING
Archbold/Wauseon @ Findlay Invitational 10am
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hamilton (IN) @ Hilltop 1pm
Montpelier @ Stryker 2pm
Otsego @ Delta 2pm
Eastside (IN) @ Edon 3pm (JV 2 quarters)
Swanton @ North Central 6pm
Bryan @ Pettisville 6pm
Fairview @ Archbold 6pm
Edgerton @ Continental 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Napoleon @ Archbold 1pm
BOWLING
Wauseon @ Bryan Bears Tournament 10:30am
SWIM & DIVE
Bryan (Swim) @ NW Classic Invitational 9am (Bowling Green)