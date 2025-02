High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, February 15, 2025

BOYS WRESTLING

GMC Championships @ Ayersville 9:30am

NWOAL Championships @ Patrick Henry 10am

GIRLS WRESTLING

Montpelier @ Delaware Hayes Showdown 10am

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION VI SECTIONAL FINALS

No. 5 Ottawa Hills @ No. 2 Montpelier 12pm

No. 7 Fairview @ No. 4 Evergreen 1pm

DIVISION VII SECTIONAL FINALS

No. 5 North Central @ No. 2 Fayette 12pm

No. 6 Pettisville @ No. 3 Edgerton 12pm (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 17 @ 7pm)

No. 7 Edon @ No. 4 Stryker 1pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ayersville @ Montpelier 3pm

Paulding @ Bryan 3pm

Fayette @ Evergreen 4:30pm

Archbold @ Ottawa-Glandorf 6pm

Pettisville @ Wauseon 6pm

Hilltop @ Hicksville 6pm

North Central @ Edgerton 6pm