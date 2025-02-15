John Armbruster (1945 – 2025)

(Member Of Williams County Dairy Producers)

A. John Armbruster, age 79, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

John was a lifelong dairy farmer. He was a member of the Farm Bureau, the Edon Farmer’s Co-Op and the Williams County Dairy Producers. John enjoyed watching and participating in truck pulls, and especially loved spending time with his family.

A. John Armbruster was born on October 24, 1945 in Napoleon, Ohio, the son of Arnold G. and Orianna R. (Rohlf) Armbruster. He graduated from Jewell High School in 1963. John married Jo A. Studer on November 24, 1972, and she survives.

John is also survived by his children, Charles (Tammy) Parsons, of Edon, Angela (Tom) Collins, of Stryker, LeAnn (Dan) Levy, of Defiance and Jessie (John) Curry, of Edgerton; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren with another on the way; his sisters, Lois Zeedyk, of Hicksville and Barbara Ellis, of Angola, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John E. Armbruster; and granddaughter, Kaylee Fouty.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2025 from 2:00-7:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon and one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. He will be laid to rest at Malcolm Cemetery, Cooney in a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Camden Fire Department Truck Pulls. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com