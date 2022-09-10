High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 10th, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold @ Napoleon 10:30am
Delta @ Northwood 1pm
Swanton @ Lake 3pm
Bryan @ Springfield 3:15pm
BOYS SOCCER
Maumee @ Bryan 11am
Toledo Central Catholic @ Wauseon 11am
Pettisville @ Evergreen 1pm
Archbold @ Genoa 3pm
Swanton @ Lake 3pm
VOLLEYBALL
Edon @ Fremont (IN) Invitational 9am
Evergreen @ Montpelier 9am
North Central @ Kalida Tournament 9am
Bryan @ Hilltop 10am
Delta @ Stryker 10am
Gibsonburg @ Swanton 10am
Wauseon @ Napoleon w/Whitmer 10am
CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold/Bryan/Edgerton/Evergreen/Montpelier/North Central/Stryker/Wauseon @ Tiffin Carnival 8am
FOOTBALL
Montpelier vs. Tuscarawas Central Catholic (@ Clyde HS) 2pm
BOYS GOLF
Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Wauseon @ Stryker Invitational 8am
Bryan @ Napoleon Invitational 9am
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold/Wauseon @ Bryan Doubles Tournament 9am
