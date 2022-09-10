High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 10th, 2022

September 9, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold @ Napoleon 10:30am

Delta @ Northwood 1pm

Swanton @ Lake 3pm

Bryan @ Springfield 3:15pm

BOYS SOCCER

Maumee @ Bryan 11am

Toledo Central Catholic @ Wauseon 11am

Pettisville @ Evergreen 1pm

Archbold @ Genoa 3pm

Swanton @ Lake 3pm

VOLLEYBALL

Edon @ Fremont (IN) Invitational 9am

Evergreen @ Montpelier 9am

North Central @ Kalida Tournament 9am

Bryan @ Hilltop 10am

Delta @ Stryker 10am

Gibsonburg @ Swanton 10am

Wauseon @ Napoleon w/Whitmer 10am

CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold/Bryan/Edgerton/Evergreen/Montpelier/North Central/Stryker/Wauseon @ Tiffin Carnival 8am

FOOTBALL

Montpelier vs. Tuscarawas Central Catholic (@ Clyde HS) 2pm

BOYS GOLF

Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Wauseon @ Stryker Invitational 8am

Bryan @ Napoleon Invitational 9am

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold/Wauseon @ Bryan Doubles Tournament 9am

 

