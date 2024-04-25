Close Menu
Thursday, April 25, 2024
The Village Reporter
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, April 25, 2024

VARSITY BASEBALL

Wauseon @ Archbold 5pm

Bryan @ Liberty Center 5pm

Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 5pm

Swanton @ Delta 5pm

Edon @ Holgate 5pm

Stryker @ Fayette 5pm

Hilltop @ Pettisville 5pm

Montpelier @ North Central 5pm

Edgerton @ Fairview 5pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Wauseon @ Archbold 5pm

Bryan @ Liberty Center 5pm

Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 5pm

Swanton @ Delta 5pm

Edon @ Holgate 5pm

Stryker @ Fayette 5pm

Hilltop @ Pettisville 5pm

Montpelier @ North Central 5pm

Edgerton @ Fairview 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Bryan @ Archbold 4:30pm

Ottawa-Glandorf @ Wauseon 5pm

 

