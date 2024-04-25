Betty Cervantes (1953 – 2024)

(Worked At Shucker’s Restaurant In Swanton)

Betty Lou Cervantes, age 70, of Delta, peacefully passed away Tuesday night, April 23, 2024 at her home under the care of Heartland Hospice.

She was born in Toledo on June 21, 1953 to the late Ernest O. Haldermann Sr. and Edna (Butler) Haldermann. Betty enjoyed cooking and was blessed to serve over 25 years in that capacity with Shucker’s Restaurant in Swanton.

Some of her fondest hobbies included knitting, fishing, gardening, and most of all spending time with her loving family and grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children, Rebecca (Donald) Mock, Randy Cervantes, Roberta (Casper) Walters, Regina (Randy) Hall, Rose Cervantes, Ronald (Tammey) Cervantes and Raymond Cervantes; grandchildren, Donavin, Christopher, Domanick, Joshawa, Rylee, Jacob, Miguel, Maya, Michael Jr., Randy Jr., Bradley, Hope, Cody, Kyle, and Antonio; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest “Sunny” Haldermann and sisters, Phyllis, and Evie.

The family would like to thank Betty’s hospice nurses, Danielle, Kathy and Ashley for their loving care.

Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Friday, April 26, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515; where a funeral service honoring Betty’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon on Friday; also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Beavercreek Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Pastor Kent Winkler will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the family care of Rebecca Mock.

Please visit www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to Betty’s family.