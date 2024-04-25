Trine University Assistant Named New Boys Basketball Coach At Fayette

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

FAYETTE – Having to hire a boys basketball head coach for the first time in 23 years, Fayette has gone to the college ranks to fill the position.

Pending board approval, Trine University assistant coach Kyle Lindsay has been selected to be the next head coach of the purple and gold.

“We are confident Kyle will continue to make a positive impact on our students both on and off the court, as he has throughout his successful career,” said Fayette Athletic Director Kortney Kessler.

“We had some big shoes to fill with Coach Todd Mitchell stepping down after 23 years as the head coach and we are excited that Coach Lindsay is up for the challenge!

Before becoming an assistant at Trine, this year’s Division III National Champion, Lindsay was the head coach at Adrian College and led his alma mater to their first MIAA Championship and NCAA tournament appearance.

Lindsay broke into coaching as an assistant at Ottawa Hills, working under his father John Lindsay, who has nearly 450 career wins to his credit.

“Fayette is a community with unmatched support for its students and a strong sense of family values”, commented Lindsay.

“We will work to build upon the solid foundation of integrity, character, and success established by coach Mitchell.”

“Thank you Superintendent Dr. Angie Belcher, Principal Jon Molter, and Athletic Director Kortney Kessler for the opportunity to lead the boys basketball program at Fayette”, he added.