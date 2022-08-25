High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 25th, 2022

August 25, 2022

BOYS GOLF

Elmwood @ Swanton 4pm

Pettisville @ Fayette 4pm

Hilltop @ Stryker 4pm

Montpelier @ North Central 4pm

Bryan @ Van Wert w/Delphos Jefferson 4:30pm

Fairview @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Edon @ Holgate 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Delta/Wauseon @ Montpelier 4:30pm

Edgerton/Swanton @ Archbold 5pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Sylvania Southview @ Archbold 4:30pm

MVCD @ Bryan 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Toledo Christian 4:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Van Wert @ Bryan 5pm

Swanton @ Springfield 5pm

Wauseon vs. Botkins @ Elida Fall Classic 5pm

Toledo Christian @ Evergreen 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold @ Swanton 5pm

Wauseon @ Liberty Center 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Paulding @ Pettisville 4:30pm

Evergreen @ Rossford 4:45pm

Swanton @ Delta 4:45pm

Ayersville @ Archbold 5:30pm

Bryan @ Fairview 5:30pm

Hicksville @ Wauseon 5:30pm

Hilltop @ Edon 5:30pm

Stryker @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Edgerton @ North Central 5:30pm

 

