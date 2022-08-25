Steven “Hawk” Hawkins (1955-2022)

Steven A. “Hawk” Hawkins, age 66, of Liberty Center, passed away under hospice care at his home late Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was one of ten children to the late Franklin D. Hawkins and Patricia (Tipping) Hawkins.

Hawk graduated from Delta High School in 1973 and shortly after married Jane M. Biddle on October 19, 1974.

Together they were blessed with two children, Thomas and Nicole. In 2010, Hawk retired from the Campbell Soup Company; where he had been a warehouse coordinator / forklift trainer / operator.

His favorite hobbies were shooting pool, mowing with his zero turn and yardwork around the house and farm, supporting his Ford team in NASCAR and restoring muscle cars.

The one thing that took precedence over all, was spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Hawk is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jane M. Hawkins; son, Thomas (Amanda Miller) Hawkins; daughter, Nicole (Rodney Ward) Hawkins; brothers, Kurt Hawkins, Bill Rogers and Billy E. Rogers; sisters, Cindy (Billy) Eller, Sandy (Steve) Holtz, Connie (Randy) Frank, Lisa Rhoads, Dawn (Ed) Christenson and Tammy Gassen; grandchildren, Hunter Ward, Gabriel Hawkins, Leah McJilton, Hailey Ward, Andy Ward, Lauren McJilton, Lucas Hawkins, Lilly McJilton and Liam Ward; mother-in-law, Sue Biddle; brother-in-law, Roger (Debi) Biddle and many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Franklin D. Hawkins and Patricia Warner, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Biddle and brother-in-law, Thomas Biddle.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Wauseon VFW, 1133 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567. In honoring Hawk’s wishes, cremation was performed by Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Wauseon VFW, 1133 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.