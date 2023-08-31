High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 31, 2023

BOYS GOLF
Swanton @ Evergreen 3pm
Patrick Henry/Archbold @ Delta 4pm
Edon @ North Central 4pm
Hilltop @ Fayette 4pm
Holgate @ Pettisville 4pm
Wauseon/Liberty Center @ Bryan 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Wauseon @ Lake 4pm
Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 4:30pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
MVCD @ Pettisville 5pm
Wauseon @ Archbold 6:30pm
Delta @ Swanton 7pm
Liberty Center @ Evergreen 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Continental @ Wauseon 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Bryan @ Edgerton 5:30pm
Evergreen @ Fayette 5:30pm
Edon @ North Central 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Pettisville 5:30pm
FOOTBALL
Stryker @ Morenci (MI) 7pm (8-man)
CROSS COUNTRY
Edon/Montpelier @ Hilltop 4:30pm