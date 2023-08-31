Thursday, August 31
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 31, 2023

No Comments1 Min Read

BOYS GOLF

Swanton @ Evergreen 3pm

Patrick Henry/Archbold @ Delta 4pm

Edon @ North Central 4pm

Hilltop @ Fayette 4pm

Holgate @ Pettisville 4pm

Wauseon/Liberty Center @ Bryan 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon @ Lake 4pm

Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 4:30pm

Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

MVCD @ Pettisville 5pm

Wauseon @ Archbold 6:30pm

Delta @ Swanton 7pm

Liberty Center @ Evergreen 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Continental @ Wauseon 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Archbold @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Bryan @ Edgerton 5:30pm

Evergreen @ Fayette 5:30pm

Edon @ North Central 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Pettisville 5:30pm

FOOTBALL

Stryker @ Morenci (MI) 7pm (8-man)

CROSS COUNTRY

Edon/Montpelier @ Hilltop 4:30pm

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply