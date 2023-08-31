Bryan Kiwanis Club Learns About Williams County EMS Levy

PHOTO PROVIDED BY BRYAN KIWANIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTERUPCOMING LEVY … Guests at the latest Bryan Kiwanis Club meeting were Kyle Brigle, EMS Chief of Williams County and Jesse Brumbaugh, EMS Assistant Chief of Williams County. They spoke with the group about the proposed levy that will be on the November Ballot entitled “Vote Yes for EMS”. The club learned about the history of EMS service in Williams County, how they are organized and their need for additional funding to modernize and to better serve the county. Pictured left to right are Kiwanian and program host Tom Thompson, Kyle Brigle and Jesse Brumbaugh.