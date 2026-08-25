High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 25, 2026

VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Springfield 5:30pm
Holgate @ Bryan 5:30pm
Delta @ Edgerton 5:30pm
Edon @ Stryker 5:30pm
Fayette @ Hilltop 5:30pm
North Central @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Evergreen @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Fairview @ Wauseon 5:30pm
Swanton @ Hicksville 5:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Oak Harbor @ Delta 2pm
Stryker @ Pettisville 3:30pm
Edgerton/Fairview/Hicksville @ Antwerp 4:30pm
Paulding @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Tinora @ Archbold 5pm
Edon @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Hilltop @ North Central 6pm
GIRLS GOLF
Swanton @ Anthony Wayne 3:45pm
Delta/Kalida @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Archbold @ Napoleon 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Wauseon @ Evergreen 5pm
Delta @ Archbold 5pm
Liberty Center @ Bryan 7pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm
Toledo St. Ursula @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Van Wert @ Bryan 4:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Evergreen @ Whiteford (MI) 4:30pm
Montpelier/Hilltop @ Edon 4:30pm