Heritage House To Open For Free Metamora History Tour

Visit the Heritage House in Metamora to explore local history through the lens of community life and sport.

Baseball and basketball were among the most popular activities in rural Metamora, with both school teams and town-sponsored men’s and women’s teams playing an important role in the community.

Highlights include artifacts such as a 1952 women’s softball tournament trophy, recognizing a team that placed sixth in the world.

Built in the early 1900s, the Heritage House reflects an earlier era of growth tied to the Toledo & Western Railroad. Research suggests the building may have served as housing for railroad workers during construction or as a local hotel.

As the railway declined in the early 1930s, due in part to the rise of the automobile and economic challenges of the Great Depression, the building transitioned into a private residence.

In 2022, the Metamora Area Historical Society restored the Heritage House to serve as a space for preserving and sharing the community’s history.

Visitors are invited to tour the building and learn how it has adapted over time while exploring stories and artifacts that reflect Metamora’s past.

LOCATION

The Heritage House, 343 W. Main St., Metamora, Ohio 43540; Home of the Metamora Area Historical Society; Sponsored by the Ohio History Connection’s Open Door Tours of Ohio; Tours are free.