High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, May 10th, 2022

TRACK & FIELD

NWOAL Championships @ Archbold 2pm (Field Event Finals & Running Events Prelims)

Edon/Pettisville @ Stryker 4:30pm

SOFTBALL

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

No. 13 Delta @ No. 6 Archbold 5pm

No. 10 Montpelier @ No. 5 Evergreen 5pm

No. 8 Swanton @ No. 3 Tinora 5pm

REGULAR SEASON

Hilltop @ Edon 5pm

Edgerton @ Ayersville 5pm

Lima Bath @ Bryan 5pm

Fayette @ Stryker 5pm

BASEBALL

Swanton @ Montpelier 5pm

Archbold @ Defiance 5pm

Whitmer @ Bryan 5pm

Fairview @ Delta 5pm

Evergreen @ Cardinal Stritch 5pm

Wauseon @ Tinora 5pm

Hilltop @ Edon 5pm

Fayette @ Stryker 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Archbold @ Sylvania Southview 4:30pm

Bryan @ Anthony Wayne 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Toledo Central Catholic 4:30pm

 

