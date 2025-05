High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, May 6, 2025

TRACK & FIELD

Archbold/Wauseon @ Delta 4:30pm (CANCELED)

Evergreen @ Bryan 4:30pm STILL ON

Edgerton/Fort Jennings/Continental @ Antwerp 4:30pm STILL ON

Montpelier/Hilltop @ Pettisville 4:30pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 7)

Edon/Holgate @ Stryker 4:30pm (CANCELED)

Liberty Center/Patrick Henry @ Swanton 4:30pm (CANCELED)

BOYS TENNIS

Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm (Moved to racquet club)

Rossford @ Archbold 4:30pm (CANCELED)

VARSITY BASEBALL

GMC

Edgerton @ Hicksville 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 20)

NON-LEAGUE

Fayette @ North Central 4:30pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 12)

Antwerp vs. Montpelier 4:30pm @ Parkview Field (CANCELED)

Hilltop @ Pettisville 5pm (POSTPONED; MAKEUP TBD)

Tinora @ Archbold 5pm (POSTPONED; MAKEUP TBD)

Fairview @ Bryan 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 10)

Evergreen @ Oak Harbor 5pm (CANCELED)

Toledo Start @ Delta 5pm (CANCELED)

Swanton @ Edon 5pm CANCELED)

Wauseon @ Holgate 5pm (CANCELED)

VARSITY SOFTBALL

NON-LEAGUE

Fayette @ North Central 4:30pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 12)

Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 15)

Bryan @ Hicksville 5pm (CANCELED)

Swanton @ Edon 5pm (CANCELED)

Wauseon @ Holgate 5pm (CANCELED)

BBC

Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 8)

NWOAL

Patrick Henry @ Delta 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 8)