Marlin Carter (1942 – 2025)

(Worked At Johns Manville In Defiance)

Marlin R. Carter, age 82, of Ney, Ohio, passed away Friday evening, May 02, 2025 in CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 01, 1942 in Jackson County, Ohio to the late Roy and Luella (Staten) Carter. Marlin married Carol Jean Delaney on November 13, 1963 in Jackson County, Ohio and she survives.

Marlin was a United States Marine Corp. Veteran. He was employed by Johns Manville in Defiance, Ohio with 37 years of service.

Marlin was a member of Union Chapel Church of God and was an avid collector of Silver King Tractors and pedal tractors and was a member of the Silver King Tractor Club.

Survivors include, his wife, Carol; his daughter, Carol Lee (Ric) Henricks, his grandchildren; Chrissy (Pete) Henricks, Colton Henricks, Zachary (Michaela) Henricks, Jenna (Tyler) Esterline, Jarod Carter, Tara Carter; his great-grandchildren, Sheylee (Jaren) Henricks, Ashton Henricks, Jonathan Helberg, Jaiden Woolace, Izayah Carter, Alexis Martinez, Nevaeh Schoonover, Neil Henricks; and his great-great granddaughter; Kinzley Shey Lloyd. Numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Marlin is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Timothy in 1985, his grandson, Tyson Shey Henricks, in 1996, his siblings, Harold Carter, Wanda Dillinger, Margaret Hardin, Wilma Gray, Marilyn Shope.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 06, 2025 at Krill Funeral Home in Bryan with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Interment followed in Ney Cemetery. Military graveside honors were accorded by the Bryan American Legion and VFW Honor Guard. A funeral luncheon was held following the cemetery services at the Union Chapel Church of God.

Memorial contributions may be made to: CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice or Union Chapel Church of God. Online condolences and guest registry may be made at: www.krillfuneralhome.com

Krill Funeral Home Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Marlin Carter family.