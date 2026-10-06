High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, October 6, 2026

GIRLS SOCCER
NWOAL
Archbold @ Swanton 5pm
Wauseon @ Liberty Center 5pm
Delta @ Bryan 7pm
BOYS SOCCER
Genoa @ Archbold 5pm
Wauseon @ Ottoville 6:45pm
VOLLEYBALL
NWOAL
Swanton @ Archbold 5:30pm
Patrick Henry @ Bryan 5:30pm
Evergreen @ Delta 5:30pm
Liberty Center @ Wauseon 5:30pm
BBC
Holgate @ Edon 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Fayette 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Stryker @ North Central 5:30pm
GMC
Paulding @ Edgerton 5:30pm
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