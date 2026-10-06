Randy R. Birkhimer, Sr. (1937 – 2026)

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(President Of Friends Of Harrison Lake)

Randy R. Birkhimer Sr., 89, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, surrounded by his family.

He leaves behind a family who loved him deeply and a lifetime of memories that will be treasured forever.

Randy was born on April 3, 1937, in Wyandotte, Michigan, the son of Russell and Cissie “Hilda” F. (Powell) Birkhimer. He proudly served his country for eight years in the United States Navy Reserve.

On Sept. 8, 1956, he married the love of his life, Nancy H. Johnson, in Wyandotte. Together they built a home, raised a family and shared nearly 67 years of marriage until Nancy’s passing on July 24, 2023. The past three years without her were not easy, and his family finds comfort in knowing they are together again.

For many years, Randy worked as a quality control supervisor at Dana Corporation/Eaton, where he brought a careful eye and high standards to everything he did. That same care showed in the way he looked after the people and places he loved.

Randy was happiest outdoors. He loved camping, fishing and target shooting, but no place held his heart quite like Harrison Lake. As president of the Friends of Harrison Lake and a longtime camp host, he welcomed countless campers as if they were old friends and helped protect the park so others could enjoy it as much as he did. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 284.

But Randy’s greatest treasure was always his family. Before his illness, he was a faithful presence in the stands at his grandchildren’s games, cheering them on with pride.

He loved nothing more than firing up the grill for a family cookout, then gathering everyone around the table for a game of cards. Those afternoons filled with good food, laughter and a little friendly competition are the moments his family will carry with them always.

When his health declined, Randy’s greatest wish was to spend his final weeks at home. His daughters, Cheryl and Karen, along with his granddaughter, Gabby, made sure that wish came true. They stayed by his side day and night, caring for him with the same love he had shown them all their lives.

He remained at home in their care until just one day before his passing, when he was moved to inpatient hospice. Randy was deeply grateful to them for the gift of being home, surrounded by the people he loved most.

Randy is survived by his children, Cheryl (Tom) Truskowski, Karen (Ryan) Jinks and Randy “Butch” (Pam) Birkhimer Jr., all of Bryan; his brother-in-law, Joseph Luppino Jr., of Wyandotte, Michigan; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Maher, TJ (Jenny) Truskowski, Randy III (Tonia) Birkhimer, Sandra Birkhimer, Katie (Mark) Ferguson, Ashlynn Miller (Tyler Hodapp), Gabby (Shane) Pitts, Milo (Caitlyn) McRobbie, Jason, Derrick, Liam, Flynn and Briella; and 16 great-grandchildren, each of whom he loved with his whole heart. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Nancy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Harrison Lake, so the place Randy and Nancy cherished can continue to welcome families for generations to come.

To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com. Rest easy, Dad, Grandpa & Papa. You are loved and missed beyond words.