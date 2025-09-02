Close Menu
Tuesday, September 2
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 2, 2025

VOLLEYBALL

NON-LEAGUE
Defiance @ Archbold 5:30pm
Hilltop at Liberty Center 5:30pm
Montpelier at Swanton 5:30pm
Stryker @ Parkway 6:15pm

GMC
Antwerp @ Edgerton 5:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Ayersville/Paulding @ Edgerton 4:30pm
Hilltop/Liberty Center @ Antwerp 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Antwerp/Bryan/Patrick Henry @ Montpelier 4pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Swanton at Ottawa Hills 7pm
Bryan @ Napoleon 7pm


CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold/Edgerton/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central @ Bryan Golden Bear Invitational 6:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Byan @ Lima Central Catholic 5pm

 

