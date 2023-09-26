Monday, September 25
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 26, 2023

No Comments1 Min Read

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Hilltop/North Central/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals (Ironwood GC-Wauseon) 9am

Edgerton/Edon/Montpelier/Stryker @ Division II Sectionals (Auglaize GC-Defiance) 9am

VOLLEYBALL

Archbold @ Bryan 4:45pm

Delta @ Liberty Center 4:45pm

Evergreen @ Swanton 4:45pm

Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Edgerton @ Fairview 4:45pm

Hilltop @ Edon 5:30pm

Pettisville @ Fayette 5:30pm

Stryker @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Holgate @ North Central 5:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold @ Evergreen 5pm

Delta @ Wauseon 5pm

Pettisville @ Northwood 5pm

Swanton @ Bryan 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold @ Continental 5pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Hicksville/Holgate @ Edgerton 4:30pm

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply