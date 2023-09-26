High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 26, 2023

GIRLS GOLF
Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Hilltop/North Central/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals (Ironwood GC-Wauseon) 9am
Edgerton/Edon/Montpelier/Stryker @ Division II Sectionals (Auglaize GC-Defiance) 9am
VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Bryan 4:45pm
Delta @ Liberty Center 4:45pm
Evergreen @ Swanton 4:45pm
Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Edgerton @ Fairview 4:45pm
Hilltop @ Edon 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Fayette 5:30pm
Stryker @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Holgate @ North Central 5:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold @ Evergreen 5pm
Delta @ Wauseon 5pm
Pettisville @ Northwood 5pm
Swanton @ Bryan 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold @ Continental 5pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Hicksville/Holgate @ Edgerton 4:30pm