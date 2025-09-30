High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 30, 2025

BOYS GOLF
Division II Districts @ Maumee Bay State Park GC 9am
VOLLEYBALL
NWOAL
Patrick Henry @ Archbold 5:30pm
Bryan @ Delta 5:30pm
Wauseon at Evergreen 5:30pm
Swanton at Liberty Center 5:30pm
BBC
Stryker @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Montpelier @ North Central 5:30pm
Edon @ Fayette 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Holgate 5:30pm
GMC
Edgerton @ Fairview 5:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Ayersville @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Elida @ Bryan 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Ottoville at Wauseon 5:30pm
Genoa @ Archbold 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Delta @ Evergreen 5pm
Liberty Center at Swanton 5pm
Wauseon at Otsego 5pm
Archbold @ Bryan 7pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Hilltop/North Central @ Edon 4:30pm
Delta @ Bowling Green 4:45pm