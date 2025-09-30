Close Menu
Tuesday, September 30
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 30, 2025

BOYS GOLF

Division II Districts @ Maumee Bay State Park GC 9am

VOLLEYBALL

NWOAL

Patrick Henry @ Archbold 5:30pm
Bryan @ Delta 5:30pm
Wauseon at Evergreen 5:30pm
Swanton at Liberty Center 5:30pm

BBC

Stryker @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Montpelier @ North Central 5:30pm
Edon @ Fayette 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Holgate 5:30pm

GMC

Edgerton @ Fairview 5:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Ayersville @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Elida @ Bryan 5pm


BOYS SOCCER

Ottoville at Wauseon 5:30pm
Genoa @ Archbold 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Delta @ Evergreen 5pm
Liberty Center at Swanton 5pm
Wauseon at Otsego 5pm
Archbold @ Bryan 7pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Hilltop/North Central @ Edon 4:30pm
Delta @ Bowling Green 4:45pm


 

 

