Bryan Man Indicted For Attempted Murder In Stabbing Of Brother

PRESS RELEASE – On September 23, 2025, the Bryan Police Department was called to a domestic dispute on South Main Street in Bryan.

It was found that, after a verbal disagreement between family members, Rowan M. Seidman, 20, of Bryan, had stabbed his 18-year-old brother in the neck, resulting in serious injuries.

The victim was transported via mobile ICU to a trauma hospital and remains in critical condition.

Suspect Rowan M. Seidman was arrested on scene and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, where he remains on a $500,000 bond.

The Williams County Grand Jury on September 29, 2025, indicted Seidman for Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault, and Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Seidman is due to be arraigned by the Williams County Common Pleas Court on October 16, 2025, at 8:45 a.m.

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman would like to thank the Bryan Police Department, Williams County 911 / Central Communications, and the Williams County EMS for their investigation and assistance in the case.

It should be noted that the charges are merely accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.