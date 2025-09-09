High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 9, 2025

VOLLEYBALL
NWOAL
Archbold @ Bryan 5:30pm
Liberty Center @ Delta 5:30pm
Evergreen at Swanton 5:30pm
Patrick Henry at Wauseon 5:30pm
GMC
Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 5:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Fayette @ Montpelier 4pm
Stryker @ Edon 4pm
Pettisville @ Hilltop 4pm
Hicksville @ Archbold 4:30pm
North Central @ Holgate 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Maumee @ Evergreen 3pm
Bryan/Wayne Trace/Tinora @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm
Delta/Montpelier/Wauseon @ Defiance 4:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Delta @ Van Buren 5pm
Ottawa Hills @ Pettisville 5pm
Liberty Center @ Archbold 5pm
Wauseon @ Swanton 5pm
Evergreen @ Bryan 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Continental @ Delta 5pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Stryker/Hilltop/Edon @ North Central 4:30pm
Edgerton/Woodland (IN) @ Antwerp 5pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm
Bryan @ Defiance 4:30pm