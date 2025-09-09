Fulton County Fair Announces Record-Breaking Attendance In 2025

PHOTO BY DAVID BLISS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Fair is proud to announce that it reached a historic milestone in 2025, welcoming more than 340,000 visitors throughout fair week, setting a new all-time attendance record.

This achievement reflects not only the fair’s enduring popularity but also the unwavering support of the community that has made it one of the most attended and celebrated county fairs in the state of Ohio.

The Fulton County Fair has been a cornerstone of Northwest Ohio for more than 165 years. Founded on the principles of agriculture, family, and community, the fair has grown from its humble beginnings into an event that now draws guests from across the region and beyond.

While the midway rides, grandstand entertainment, and delicious fair food continue to delight visitors, agriculture remains the heart of the fair.

From livestock competitions and 4-H projects to crop exhibits and educational displays, the fair continues to honor and celebrate the farming heritage that built Fulton County.

This year’s record-breaking attendance is a testament to the strong traditions that keep generations of families returning to the fairgrounds each Labor Day weekend.

It also speaks to the dedicated efforts of the countless volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, and staff who make the Fulton County Fair a success year after year.

On behalf of the Fulton County Fair Board, we extend our deepest gratitude to our community for their unconditional support. Your loyalty, enthusiasm, and pride in the fair are the foundation of its continued growth and success.

Together, we have made history in 2025, and we look forward to carrying that momentum into the future as we preserve the heritage, celebrate the present, and create new traditions for years to come.