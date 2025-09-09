Linda Savage (1951 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Cooking, Crafting, And Traveling)

Linda M. Savage, age 74, of Curtice, OH, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, September 7, 2025 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

She was born in Toledo on March 5, 1951 to the late Clement Wiczynski and Barbara (Brown) Wiczynski.

Linda graduated from Clay High School in 1969. On February 28, 1994 she married Teddy Savage and enjoyed many loving years together until his passing in 2017. For over 20 years, Linda worked for Chrysler Corporation, before retiring.

Some of her fondest hobbies include cooking and crafting, specially creating unique and gorgeous items with beads. For many years, she and her husband enjoyed traveling; with one of their favorite locations being Hawaii. They also traveled with their RV and wintered in Florida for several years.

Linda is survived by her son, Anthony (Teresa) Poulson; daughter, Cathy Cousino; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; brothers and sisters.

In honoring Linda’s wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy and asked to consider a memorial contribution to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in her memory.

