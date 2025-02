GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION IV REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (@ Norwalk HS)

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (15-5) vs. Bellevue (24-1) 6pm

Wauseon (21-4) vs. Warrensville Heights (21-4) 8pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION VI DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Defiance HS)

No. 5 Fairview vs. No. 1 Patrick Henry 6pm

No. 3 Van Buren vs. No. 2 Evergreen 7:15pm