Margaret Wyse (1922 – 2025)

Margaret K. Wyse, 102, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio.

Margaret was born December 4, 1922, in Edgerton, Ohio, daughter of the late Leonard M. and Adda B. “Addie” (Doner) Stark. She was a 1940 graduate of Edgerton High School.

Margaret married Galen R. Wyse on February 22, 1941, in Wauseon, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on August 23, 1989. In addition to tending to the family farm, she worked at Peters Stamping for many years.

Margaret was a member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge 312 and the American Legion Jr. Wyse Post 669 West Unity Auxiliary.

In her younger years, Margaret enjoyed cooking, canning and tending to the family farm. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed crocheting and quilting. Above all, Margaret loved spending time with her family on the farm and at their Hamilton Lake cottage.

Surviving are her two sons, David Wyse of Petersburg, Michigan, and Norman Wyse of West Unity; two daughters-in-law, Joan Wyse of Bryan, Ohio, and Laronda Wyse of Wauseon, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 32 great-great grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Galen; three sons, Chuck Wyse, Allen Taft and Virgil Wyse; one grandson, Anthony Wyse; three brothers, Omar Stark, Waldo Stark and Franklin Stark; and one sister, Merici Krieger-Harms.

Visitation for Margaret K. Wyse will be held on Monday, March 3, 2025, from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street West Unity, Ohio 43570. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the funeral home with Mike Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the American Legion Jr. Wyse Post 669 West Unity. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.