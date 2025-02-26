William “Bill” Clum (1930 – 2025)

(Retired From Stone Co. In Montpelier)

William “Bill” M. Clum, 94 of Little Long Lake, Montgomery, Michigan passed away on Monday, February 24, 2025 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.

He was born on September 20, 1930 in Perry County, Ohio to Wallace E. and Besse B. (Shell) Clum. Bill graduated from Thornville High School in 1948.

He then obtained his ICS certification as an electrician. During the Korean War, Bill honorably served his country in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sgt. While in the Air Force, he worked as an electrician on an Air Force base in French Morocco, Africa.

On October 25, 1952, he married Edith “Miriam” Mautz at St. John’s Stovertown Lutheran Church and she preceded him in death on January 27, 2023.

After many years, Bill retired from Stone Co. in Montpelier as an operating engineer. Prior to that, he worked for Norfolk and Southern, formerly Wabash Railroad, as an electrician.

While in Thornville, Ohio, Bill worked for Shelly and Sands Construction that was involved in constructing the Ohio Turnpike which brought him to Williams County.

Once retired, Bill built his home at Little Long Lake where he loved living. He loved fishing, walking around the lake, feeding his birds and visiting his Little Long Lake neighbors,

Bill was a member of Clear Lake Lutheran Church and a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier. He was also a member of the American Legion in Montgomery, Michigan.

Bill is survived by his son Dan (Deb) Clum of Montpelier and daughter Kathy (Toby) Hancock of Washington, Indiana; four grandchildren; Erinne (Zeb) Stump, Niki (Aaron Smith) Clum, Abigail (Matt) Heaton and Sam (Emily) Hancock; great grandchildren Nathaniel Heaton, Jonathan Heaton, Frances Clum-Smith, Parker Stump, Zoe Stump, Nora Hancock and William Hancock.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife Miriam and brothers, Issac “Newt” and John E. Clum

Visitation hours for Bill will be on Monday, March 3, 2025 from 10:00a until 12:30p at Clear Lake Lutheran Church at Clear Lake, Indiana. Services will immediately follow visitation at 12:30p with Pastor Jeff Corder to officiate. Interment will be at Clear Lake Lutheran Cemetery with military graveside rites. Memorial contributions may be given to Clear Lake Lutheran Church.